Police place children on anti-social behaviour orders

Police in East Durham have placed a number of children on anti-social behaviour orders for throwing rocks at cars.

Officers in Peterlee spoke to 19 children and their families with regard to the attacking cars in the town.

Working with partner organisations, the police stepped in to tackle the issue and say this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.

A spokesman for Peterlee Police, said: "Police have received numerous calls with regard to stone throwing at moving vehicles in Peterlee Town Centre.

"We have been working hard to identify those responsible and as a result 19 young people have been seen and warned in front of their parents.

"Some of these children have been placed on an anti-social behaviour contacts and will be engaging in our stronger families programme.

"This has been a partnership approach by Police, Durham County Council and East Durham Housing Group. Behaviour of this kind will not be tolerated."