Police on the hunt for wanted woman who may be hiding out in Sunderland
Northumbria Police are now appealing for the publics help to locate Victoria Kelly, 35.
A spokesperson said: “She is wanted for burglary and breach of a restraining order.
“Extensive searches have been ongoing across the region to locate Kelly, who has links to Sunderland and in particular the Hendon and Ryhope areas.
“Officers from Northumbria Police are today (Friday March 28) asking for the public’s help to trace her and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
“Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”
Kelly, or anyone who believes they know where she is, are urged to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via the report forms on the Northumbria Police website.
You can also call 101 and quote the crime reference number: 034271W/25.