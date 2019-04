Half a dozen police vehicles were dispatched to a Sunderland street following concerns for a man.

Northumbria Police cars and vans were on Tunstall Road, outside the St Anthony's Convent of Mercy, Oaklea, at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

Police vehicles in Tunstall Road, Sunderland.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers attended an address on Tunstall Road, Sunderland following a report of a concern for male.

"The male has been located and is currently being cared for by medical staff."