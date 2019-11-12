Police officer said Sunderland woman's behaviour was 'the worst I have seen by a female detainee'

Joanne Ledger, 32, admitted two charges of assaulting police officers and one of being drunk and disorderly when she appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

The mother-of-three, from Shaftsbury Crescent, had been on a rare night out with her husband on Saturday, October 12, when the evening turned sour.

Oriana Frame, prosecuting, said Ledger started shouting and being abusive when she saw police officers trying to arrest her husband outside the Arizona nightclub at around 10.50pm because of his keychain.

Ms Frame said: “She was told a number of times to be calm and to leave the scene. She was shouting abuse at officers.”

Ledger was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and her behaviour continued to escalate.

She said: “Her behaviour was very erratic. At the station she was being abusive and threatening towards officers.”

Ledger then spat at two different officers, with spit hitting one on the body and the other in the face.

Reading a statement from one of the officers, Ms Frame said: “Ledger’s behaviour was the worst I have seen by a female detainee. There is no excuse for it.”

The court heard that the defendant had drank far more that evening than she usually did, including cocktails and shots.

Anna Metcalfe, defending, said Ledger was under a lot of pressure at the time of the incident, having recently suffered a miscarriage and working 70-hour weeks as a care assistant.

She said: “The next morning when she sobered up she was completely devastated by her actions.

“Watching the CCTV footage she was disgusted by her behaviour and embarrassed.

“It has certainly been a shock to Ms Ledger coming before the courts and being advised she could be facing a custodial sentence.”