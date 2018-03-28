Police officer assaulted outside sports centre

A police community support officer has been assaulted after she responded to a report of youths causing anti-social behaviour.

It happened outside The Pavillion sports centre in Helford Road in the town on Friday evening.

The officer went out following reports of youngsters causing trouble and challenged around 40 young people.

One of the youths then threw an object which hit her.

Police are now hoping to track down those responsible.

A post on Peterlee Police's Facebook page reads: "On Friday evening March 23, a PCSO was assaulted outside of the Pavillion in Peterlee.

"She had responded to reports of youths causing ASB.

"The officer challenged around 40 youths and ended up being assaulted when one of the youths threw an object her.

"We are in the process of reviewing body worn video footage as well as CCTV in the area In order to identify this youth.

"If you were the offender or part of this group I want you to come forward before we manage to identify you which is only a matter of time.

"Please either call 101 or message Inspector Blakelock direct through the Peterlee Police Facebook page.

"Alternatively crime stoppers on 0800555111."