Police appeal to trace wanted Sunderland man

Police say he is "actively evading arrest"

Declan Simms.

Police are appealing for information to help trace a wanted Sunderland man.

Declan Simms, 26, is wanted on emergency prison recall and is understood to be "actively evading arrest".

Extensive searches to locate Simms have been ongoing across the region.

He has links to Sunderland city centre – as well as the Grindon, Pennywell and South Hylton areas.

Officers from Northumbria Police are today (Tuesday, January 9) asking for the public’s help to trace him – and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted fugitive is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Simms, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact police as soon as possible by using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference: NP-20230806-1080.

Alternatively, members of the public can report information, anonymously, via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.