Police name man and woman whose bodies were found in Sunderland house

Police have today confirmed the identities of a man and a woman found dead in a house in Sunderland last week.

Officers received a report of concern for a woman at a house in Shrewsbury Crescent in the Humbledon area at 8.30pm on Thursday.

Flowers left outside a house in Shrewsbury Crescent where the bodies of Kay Michelle Martin and Alan Matthew Martin were found last Thursday.

Upon arrival at the address, the bodies of two people were found inside the property.

The identities of the deceased are Alan Matthew Martin, 53, of Gardiner Square, Grindon, and Kay Michelle Martin 49, of Shrewsbury Crescent.

The pair were married.

Forensic teams gathered evidence at the address over the weekend, with enquiries carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police are treating the death of Kay Martin as a suspected murder.

Police outside the house in Shrewsbury Crescent.

There is not believed to be any third party involvement in the death of Alan Martin.

Floral tributes have been left outside the house over the weekend.

Detectives investigating the case are not looking for anyone else in connection with Kay’s murder and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Bond, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic case which has resulted in the deaths of Alan Martin and Kay Martin.

“I would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the family and specialist officers are on hand to offer any support they need.

“A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

“I know what impact incidents such as this can have for any community.

"I would like to thank residents living in the area for their patience and cooperation and offer reassurance that this was an isolated incident – and there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who have come forward to assist police since Thursday evening.

“Anybody with any concerns is encouraged to speak to a nearby officer.”

Anyone with information surrounding the deaths is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1071 200918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.