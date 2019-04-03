Police make CCTV appeal after report of sex attack outside Sunderland club

Police investigating a report of sexual assault outside a Sunderland nightclub have identified a man they would like to trace.

Shortly after 5am on Sunday, December 30, last year, a woman reported a man had carried out unwanted advances towards her outside Port of Call, in Park Lane.

Upon leaving the nightclub, she reported a man attempted to kiss her – which was not consensual - and he was said to be persistent with his advances.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "An investigation is underway and police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiries.

"He is known to have been in the club on that evening and may have information that could assist officers."

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 190 301218 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.