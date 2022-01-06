Police make CCTV appeal after city centre assault
Durham City Police are appealing for information following an assault in the city centre.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 2:58 pm
Police officers have released a CCTV image to hopefully help them to identify three people they would like to speak with in connection with the incident.
A post on the Durham City Police Facebook page sated: “Do you recognise these 3 people? Police would like to speak with them in relation to an assault that occurred in the Claypath area of the city on December 5, 2021.”
Anyone who recognises the people in the photograph are asked to contact PC 2975 McKean on 101 or email him at [email protected], quoting reference DHM-05122021-0024.