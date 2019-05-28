Police launch appeal to find elderly man with dementia missing with dog

Police have launched an appeal for information to help find an elderly man with dementia who is missing from home.

Colin Robert Scales, 72, from the Langley Park area was last seen at around 3.30pm today walking along Front Street, Langley Park, towards Ushaw College.

He is said to have a brown and white Shih Tzu dog with him.

Colin has dementia and has only lived in the Langley Park area for around a year, having lived previously in Newcastle.

Durham Constabulary. are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with any information relating to Colin’s whereabouts is asked to contact them.

Colin is around 6’2”, of thin build, and wearing a blue/grey jacket, navy trousers and brown boots. He may also be wearing a woolly hat and shuffles when he walks.

Anybody with any information should contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 357 of May 28.