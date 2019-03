A police investigation is under way after a man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming.

The 52-year-old man was arrested at Sunderland Station in the city centre on the evening of Sunday March 3.

Northumbria Police has confirmed the man was released under investigation and inquries are ongoing.

