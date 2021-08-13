Police investigation launched after a car was broken into and cash stolen in Sunderland
Northumbria Police are investigating after receiving reports that a man has stolen a small amount of money from a car in Sunderland.
Officers received a report on Thursday, August 12, that a man had smashed the window of a Volkswagen Golf, which was parked on Burdon Road in Sunderland, and stole a small amount of coins from inside the vehicle.
It is understood that the incident took place at around 7am and police are appealing for help in trying to locate the suspect.
Officers have released a description of a man who they are trying to chase in relation to the incident and are urging members of the public to come forward if they have been victim to a similar crime in the area.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are investigating a report that a man smashed the window of a car parked on Burdon Road in Sunderland on Thursday morning.
"It was reported that a man smashed the window of the VW Golf and stole a small amount of coins from inside the vehicle at around 7am.
"Enquiries to identify the person responsible are ongoing and anyone who saw a man in the area of Burdon Road, or has also been victim to a similar crime in the area, is asked to get in touch.
"The suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall, wearing a green trench coat, a face mask and appeared to be ‘homeless’.
"You can report information through our website, or by calling 101, and should quote crime reference 87709L/21.”