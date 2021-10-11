Officers are looking into the circumstances of a reported assault at the event in Herrington Country Park, in Sunderlad, on Friday evening (October 8).

Police are now carrying out inquires to establish whether any criminal offences have taken place as a result of the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm an investigation has been launched following a report of an assault at the Kubix Festival held in Herrington Country Park on Friday evening.

“It was reported that there was an altercation between two individuals and a group of security guards working at the event.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether any criminal offences have taken place.”

