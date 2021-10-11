Police investigating report of 'altercation' between two people and security guards at Kubix Festival in Herrington Country Park

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation after receiving reports of an altercation between two groups at Kubix Festival.

By Ryan Smith
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:22 pm

Officers are looking into the circumstances of a reported assault at the event in Herrington Country Park, in Sunderlad, on Friday evening (October 8).

It is alleged that there was an altercation between two individuals and a group of security guards who were working at the event.

Police are now carrying out inquires to establish whether any criminal offences have taken place as a result of the incident.

Police are investigating an altercation at Kubix Festival on Friday, October 8.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm an investigation has been launched following a report of an assault at the Kubix Festival held in Herrington Country Park on Friday evening.

“It was reported that there was an altercation between two individuals and a group of security guards working at the event.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether any criminal offences have taken place.”

