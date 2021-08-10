Police investigating after intruder crept into a Sunderland home before taking the occupant's car
Northumbria Police are investigating after a car was taken from a property in Sunderland during the early hours.
Police received a report of a break in at a property in Newhaven Avenue, opposite Monkwearmouth Hospital, in Sunderland shortly after 1.15am on Friday, August 6.
It is understood that the resident of the property heard the front door open and someone entered their home.
The offender then make off with the keys to their vehicle, before taking the car – which was recovered by police soon after the incident.
Officers can confirmed that inquires into the incident are currently ongoing.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.15am on August 6 we received a report of a break in at an address on Newhaven Avenue, Sunderland.
“It was reported that the resident heard the front door open, someone enter their home and make off with keys to their vehicle before taking their car, which was recovered soon after.
“Enquires are on-going into the incident.”