Police investigating after intruder crept into a Sunderland home before taking the occupant's car

Police received a report of a break in at a property in Newhaven Avenue, opposite Monkwearmouth Hospital, in Sunderland shortly after 1.15am on Friday, August 6.

The offender then make off with the keys to their vehicle, before taking the car – which was recovered by police soon after the incident.

Police are investigating after an intruder entered a property on Newhaven Avenue and made off with a car. Photo: Google Maps.

Officers can confirmed that inquires into the incident are currently ongoing.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.15am on August 6 we received a report of a break in at an address on Newhaven Avenue, Sunderland.

“It was reported that the resident heard the front door open, someone enter their home and make off with keys to their vehicle before taking their car, which was recovered soon after.

“Enquires are on-going into the incident.”