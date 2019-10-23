Police investigate Sunderland assault which left man with a fractured jaw
Police investigating an assault in Sunderland that left a man with a fractured jaw have released this image of two men they would like to trace.
In the early hours of August 11, Northumbria Police were called to Vine Place after a report that a man had been assaulted by a group of men.
The 20-year-old man suffered a fractured jaw following the incident near the Cooper Rose pub shortly after 5.15am.
An investigation was launched, and as part of their inquiries, police have now identified two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
They are believed to have been in the area at the time and could have information that can assist officers with their inquiries.
The men, or anyone who recognise them, are asked to call 101 quoting reference 582 120819 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.