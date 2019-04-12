Police investigate assault in Asda supermarket car park

Police officers are investigating an assault in a supermarket car park.

Officers in Peterlee are looking into reports a person was attacked in the upper car park of Asda in Peterlee town centre.

The incident took place on Thursday, February 28.

A post on Peterlee Police's Facebook page read: "Police are appealing for information following an assault which occurred in Asda upper carpark in Peterlee.

"The incident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, February 28, 2019.

"Anyone who witnessed this assault is asked to contact PC 2859 Gibson quoting the reference number DHM-28022019-0278."