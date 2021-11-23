The incident is reported to have taken place in the Grindon Lane area of Sunderland shortly after 1pm on Monday, November 22.

It is alleged that a female pedestrian was approached by a man in a car who asked her if she wanted to get into his vehicle.

The incident is reported to have taken place on Grindon Lane in Sunderland. Photo: Google Maps.

Officers have now launched an investigation on the back of the incident and inquiries are currently ongoing to trace those involved.

Northumbria Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or information that could help them with their investigation to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly after 1pm yesterday (Monday) we received a report of a male acting suspiciously in the Grindon Lane area of Sunderland.

“It was reported that a man in a car had approached a female pedestrian and asked if she wanted to get into his vehicle. The woman did not enter the vehicle and the driver made off.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211122-0364.”

