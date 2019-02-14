Police hunt for Sunderland man wanted on suspicion of bridal shop burglary

Have your say

Police are appealing for help to find a 39-year-old Sunderland man wanted on suspicion of a burglary at a bridal shop.

Mark Cooper, of the Sunderland area, is wanted on suspicion of burglary.

PD Krush

Northumbria Police have released the details as part of their #FindACrushForKrush alternative Valentine's Day campaign.

On their Facebook page the force posted: "#FindACrushForKrush Our first 'funny Valentine' is 39 year old Mark Cooper from the Sunderland area.

"Would you believe it, but our Mark is wanted on suspicion of a burglary at a bridal shop

"PD Krush can't let Mark walk away and leave without a trace. All he's got here to remind him is this mugshot of his face!

"Against all odds, will Mark make it to his Valentine's date with Krush? Mark's reference is SRN 212910."