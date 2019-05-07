Police hunt driver after suspected hit-and-run collision in Sunderland leaves motorist trapped in car

Police are hunting a driver who fled the scene after a collision left a motorist trapped in his car in Sunderland.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Police received a report of a two vehicle collision on Ramillies Road, Sunderland at 1.50pm on Tuesday, May 9.

One of the cars involved. Picture: Paul Hodgson

"Officers attended the scene where a Peugeot 106 and a Kia Optima had collided.

"One man is currently stuck in the Kia Optima and is being recovered. It is not known if there are any injuries at this time.

"It is believed the driver of the Peugeot has made off from the scene.

"Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances and locate the other driver."