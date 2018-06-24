Police horses show off football skills staging their own England vs Panama match as part of force training

England will beat Panama 2-0 later today - at least according to this pre-match test by two police horses.

Parker and Peroni are two of Northumbria Police's finest, and this week were put through their paces in a training session with a horse-sized football.

Officers say the horses regularly practice with the ball as part of their training to hone their control and ensure safety.

To highlight the training and the role police horses play in the force, Northumbria Police released this fun World Cup-themed video ahead of the England vs Panama game which kicks off at 1pm today.