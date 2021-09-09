The aircraft spent some time hovering over High Barnes and Bishopwearmouth Cemetery after the incident shortly before lunchtime today, Thursday, September 9.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Police Air Support helicopter was involved in the operation. Photo: NPAS

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11am today, we received a report of criminal damage at an address in the Hadleigh Road area of Sunderland.

“It was reported that a window of an address had been smashed. Officers attended the scene and found the damage was likely to have been caused by a suspected air pellet.

“A search of the area was subsequently carried out and an investigation into the damage is ongoing. Nobody was injured.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210909-0356.”