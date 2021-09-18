Police find 'large-scale' cannabis grow in Horden after concerns were raised by the community

Officers attended a large-scale cannabis grow in Horden after neighbours raised concerns around suspicious activity at the address.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 5:39 pm
Updated Saturday, 18th September 2021, 5:46 pm
Officers seized the 'large-scale' cannabis grow from a property in Horden.

Peterlee Police found a ‘large-scale’ cannabis grow at a property in Horden earlier this week after concerns were raised by the community around suspicious activity at the address.

Officers seized a number of plants and equipment from inside the house.

An investigation is ongoing.

A Peterlee spokesperson said: "We will always act on the information you provide to us - contact us via the Live Chat facility of our website.”

