Police dog rumbles perfume burglars after tracking scent following raid at Sunderland salon

The crooks were rumbled by PD Roxy

David and Aaron Richardson pair smashed their way into Holmlands hairdressers and beauty salon business in Tunstall Road, Sunderland, in an early-hours raid May 2021.

But the siblings were soon nabbed after canine crime-fighter PD Roxy smelled something suspicious.

She led officers away from the scene after picking up a trail straight to the scented Richardson brothers, who were hiding behind a car.

The premises which were raided

The stolen perfume was also seized nearby.

Both men admitted the burglary within 36 hours of the offence, along with a string of other unrelated offences committed in the city.

David, 30, admitted burgling Jimmy’s Barbers in Sunderland on the morning of April 18, along with handling stolen goods after he was found in possession of more than £4,000 worth of drills and showers swiped from B&Q.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing stolen property after being found to have handled a £3,000 car that had been stolen from an address on Cairo Street on the morning of April 25.

The stolen perfume.

As well as the Holmlands raid, his older brother Aaron, 31, admitted theft from motor vehicle and fraud by false representation relating to the theft of a bank card from a car in Ashbrooke on March 21.

Aaron later fraudulently used the stolen card at a petrol station.

Both men, of Hendon Valley Court, Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on June 25 and were each jailed for three years.

Detective Sergeant Chris Raper-Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “The Richardson brothers have shown a constant disregard for the law and the livelihoods of others.

David Richardson

“I am therefore absolutely delighted that they have both been brought to justice for their latest crimes and now begin a lengthy spell behind bars.

“This was made possible because of some fantastic teamwork – from the response officers who were at the scene within minutes to seize vital evidence to our brilliant Dog Section and PD Roxy who sniffed out the suspects, as well as the detectives who pulled together the case."

He added: “We will not tolerate this type of behaviour, and will continue to do all we can to achieve swift and effective justice by bringing burglars and thieves to justice.

“We hope this positive action offers reassurance to all our businesses across the region and will continue to do all we can to ensure this region remains a safe place to live and work.”Anyone who sees anything suspicious in their community is encouraged to report it to police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101. In an emergency, or if a crime is happening, always ring 999.

PD Roxy

