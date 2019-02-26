Police describe doorstep shooting as 'cowardly' and say 'victim is incredibly lucky to be alive'

Police have described the shooting of a man on the doorstep of his parents' home as 'cowardly' after a thug was found guilty of attempted murder.

Two men have been convicted of their part in trying to kill a rival on the doorstep of his family home.

The victim was blasted from behind with a shotgun in August last year, leaving 40 pellets lodged in his in the head, neck and back.

He had answered the door at his parents’ home in Coronation Road, in Wingate to find a gunman waiting outside, following an earlier altercation in the street.

After being shot on the doorstep, the victim crawled back into the kitchen, blood pouring from his injuries and the emergency services were called.

Durham Constabulary say he suffered multiple wounds and 'is incredibly lucky to be alive after being shot in the back at close range in front of his horrified family'.

A jury at Newcastle Crown Court found Peter McStravick guilty of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life following a trial.

The 33-year-old, of Rydal Road, Darlington, will be sentenced at a later date at the same court.

David Still, the father of McStravick’s girlfriend, supplied the shotgun which was used in the attack.

The 49-year-old, of Coronation Road in Wingate, admitted possessing a firearm with intent to enable McStravick to endanger life.

Detective chief inspector Lee Gosling, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This was a cowardly shooting of a man on the doorstep of his family home.

“The victim is incredibly lucky to be alive after being shot in the back at close range in front of his horrified family, leaving him with multiple wounds and dozens of pellets lodged in his body.

“Peter McStravrick, who pulled the trigger, and David Still, who supplied the gun, could easily have been facing even more serious charges.

“This verdict goes to show that if members of the community are prepared to come forward with evidence we will take it to court and we will secure justice”.