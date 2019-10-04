Police confirm Seaham man last seen in Sunderland has been found
Durham Police searching for a missing man who was last seen in Sunderland have confirmed he has now been found.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 20:59 pm
John Lovett, 66, from Seaham was last seen in Grangetown in Sunderland at the North East Fishing Tackle Shop at approximately 11.30am on Friday, October 4 when he was reported missing.
Police were asking members of the public to help them locate John.
They released an image of John and urging members of the public to get in touch if they had any information or if they had seen him.
They have now thanked the public for their help.
At around 6pm, a spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Missing man John Lovett from Seaham has been found in Sunderland and is now getting the help he needs.
“Thanks to all of you who helped us by sharing the appeal - it really makes all the difference.”