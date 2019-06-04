Police chief apologises to grieving family of murdered mum after Sunderland coroner finds failings 'may have contributed' to her death

Northumbria Police has apologised to the family of a young mum who was murdered in Sunderland after an inquest found failings 'may have contributed' to her death.

The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen was found in a burning car off Success Road, in Shiney Row, in August 2017.

Her killers Stephen Unwin and William McFall, who were out of prison on life licence, were jailed in April 2018.

At the inquest ruling today, Sunderland Senior Coroner Derek Winter said it is 'possible' that failures contributed to the nail technician's death.

Northumbria Police has apologised to the young mum's grieving family.

Outside court following the conclusion of the inquest, Ms Ngoc Nguyen's sister Quynh said the police and probation service "should have carried out procedures more strictly and earlier" to prevent her sibling's death.

The inquest head a lack of information sharing between the police and the probation service. Unwin was arrested in 2013 for assault and in 2015 Unwin was sighted by police in an exclusion zone in breach of his licence - the probation service was not informed of either incident.

Unwin also sent a Facebook message to a woman threatening to break her jaw and take turns with another to rape her. Again the probation service was never informed.

Unwin, 40, of St. Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and McFall, 51, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, had met while serving time at HMP Swaleside in Kent for previous, separate murders.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Bacon, Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Lead, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts very much remain with the family and friends of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen at this difficult time.

“We have apologised to the family for failing to share information with the Probation Service and I do so again publicly.

“This was an extremely tragic case in which Ms Nguyen was murdered by two manipulative and callous individuals, who are now in prison serving whole-life terms.

“We acknowledge the findings of the inquest and following this case we carried out a review of how we share information with the Probation Service. As a result, improvements have already been made, which includes introducing an enhanced electronic flagging system – with additional measures – to ensure all relevant information is identified and appropriately shared.

“I want to reassure the Coroner, our partner agencies and the communities we serve that Northumbria Police is committed to ensuring we have systems in place to manage offenders through effective risk assessment and information sharing.”