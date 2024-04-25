Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police would like to speak to this man. Do you know him?

Police investigating an assault in Sunderland which left the victim with serious injuries have released an image of a man who they want to identify.

An investigation has been ongoing since the attack, which occurred on Vine Place in the city centre at about 1.15am on Sunday, February 11.

For reasons yet to be established, the victim was punched to the head and knocked unconscious.

Northumbria Police have today, April 25, released the image of a man who they would like to trace.

He was in the area at the time of the incident and could have valuable information to help the investigation.