Police CCTV appeal after serious assault in Sunderland city centre
Police investigating an assault in Sunderland which left the victim with serious injuries have released an image of a man who they want to identify.
An investigation has been ongoing since the attack, which occurred on Vine Place in the city centre at about 1.15am on Sunday, February 11.
For reasons yet to be established, the victim was punched to the head and knocked unconscious.
Northumbria Police have today, April 25, released the image of a man who they would like to trace.
He was in the area at the time of the incident and could have valuable information to help the investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police via the Report page of the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101 quoting crime number 046836G/24.