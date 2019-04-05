Police car stolen and officer injured in suspected burglary

Two men have been arrested after a police car was stolen and an officer injured in a suspected burglary early today.

Durham Constabulary was called to an address in Peterlee shortly before 7am.

A spokesperson said: "Police attended reports of a suspected burglary taking place in the area of Howletch Lane, Peterlee, at around 6.45am this morning.

"Two males were arrested at the scene.

"During the incident, one officer sustained injuries and received medical attention, and a marked police vehicle was stolen and recovered a short time later.

"Both males are currently in custody facing several charges, and an investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Peterlee CID on 101, quoting incident number 59 of April 5."