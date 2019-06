Have your say

Police attended a collision on Tunstall Hope Road in Sunderland.

The incident was reported at 8:59am on Friday, June 14 and the police were quickly at the scene.

North East Live Traffic reported that the road was blocked at around 9:50am.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and thankfully nobody was injured.

“The road has been temporarily closed to allow a fuel spillage caused by the collision to be cleaned up. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”