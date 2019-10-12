Police called to alleged disturbance in Houghton amid reports that someone flashed a 'large knife'
Reports were made to police and security staff that someone allegedly flashed a large knife to a group of people in the area of Houghton Feast on Friday, October 11.
Posts on social media suggest that a group of around 100 youths had gathered in the area of Houghton Feast, which is based across Rectory Park and in the town centre.
Northumbria Police confirmed on Saturday, October 12 that a young man was assaulted within the Feast area – although there is not believed to be a connection between the knife incident and the reported assault.
Witnesses say there was a large police presence in the town from 9pm onwards on Friday, October 11.
The force also told the Echo that officers were called to “conflicting” reports of a disturbance in the area – but there were no signs of any incident upon officers’ arrival at the scene.
The Feast closed early on Friday night although this was not in connection with any of the incidents.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said on Saturday: “We did receive a report, conflicting reports, of youths gathering in the area. It was in the area of the Houghton Feast, there was a lot of youths around that area.
“We spoke to security at the Feast. They had received a report that someone had shown a large knife and people had ran away. There was no evidence of this.
“We did come across a male who had been assaulted – this was not a serious assault.”
No arrests have been made in relation to the assault allegation, police added.
John Murphy, proprietor of the Feast fairground, said: “The Houghton Feast fairground closed at 9:30pm last night as there weren't many fair-goers on the ground.
“Apparently there was some trouble in the town centre later on in the night but that was long after the lights had gone out at the funfair.”
A spokeswoman for North East Ambulance Service confirmed they had nothing on their logs regarding the incident in Houghton.