Police have arrested two people on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident.

Emergency services were called to Yoden Road, in Peterlee, at around 7.20am on Sunday, September 5, after receiving reports that a vehicle was on fire.

Officers from Durham Constabulary and their colleagues from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene where a white Nissan Qashqai was ablaze.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of arson in connection with this incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo have been interviewed by officers and released under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could help our investigation, please call Peterlee CID on 0191 375 2714, quoting incident number 115 of September 5.

“Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.