Police arrest three men in connection with armed robberies on two Sunderland shops

Northumbria Police have arrested three men, aged 23, 22, and 20 as part of an investigation after two shops were targeted by robbers in Sunderland, which officers believed are linked.

Police were called at 7.20pm on Monday, November 9 to a report of an attempted robbery at Mills Newsagents on Cairnside South, East Herrington.

It was reported that two males entered the store, with one approaching the till and asking for a bank note to be changed into coins before he brandished a bladed article and demanded more money, while a second male waited near the doorway.

Police say the shop worker challenged the offenders who made off empty-handed.

Officers then received a report of a similar incident at the Co-op on Northmoor Road at around 10pm where one suspect allegedly demanded money from the till and threatened a member of staff with a bladed article, while a second male waited in the doorway.

Both then made off on foot in possession of stolen cash towards the Farringdon area.

The three men arrested remain in police custody at this time.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We have arrested three men, aged 23, 22, and 20, as part of our investigation into two robberies in Sunderland committed earlier this week.

“They remain in police custody at this time. An investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in the area.”

