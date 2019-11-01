Police are looking to identify two people in connection with theft from Aldi
Friday, 1st November 2019, 2:19 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st November 2019, 3:35 pm
Police are looking to identify two people in connection with an incident that took place at Aldi, North Railway Street, Seaham on Monday, October 14.
A spokesperson for Seaham and Easington Police said: “We would like to speak to the two people pictured in connection with the theft of a table saw from Aldi on North Railway Street, in Seaham, at 4.50pm on October 14.”
Contact 101 with any information.