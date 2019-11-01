Police are looking for two people in connection with a theft in Aldi. Picture: Seaham and Easington Police

Police are looking to identify two people in connection with an incident that took place at Aldi, North Railway Street, Seaham on Monday, October 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Seaham and Easington Police said: “We would like to speak to the two people pictured in connection with the theft of a table saw from Aldi on North Railway Street, in Seaham, at 4.50pm on October 14.”

Contact 101 with any information.