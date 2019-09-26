Police appeal to trace man wanted for offences in Peterlee area
Police officers in Peterlee have issued an appeal for the public’s help in tracing a man wanted for “a number of offences”.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 19:21 pm
Updated
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 19:24 pm
Peterlee Police issued an appeal on its Facebook page on Thursday, September 26 – and urged anyone with information to get in touch with Durham Constabulary.
It said: “Kyle Lawson is wanted for a number of offences within the Peterlee area.”
Anyone with information should contact Peterlee CID office on 0191 375 2714 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.