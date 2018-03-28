Police appeal to track down jewellery including war medal which were taken in burglary

Police are hoping to track down various items of jewellery which were taken in a burglary.

The incident happened at a house in Earsdon Road, in the Queensway area of Houghton, between 9am and 3.30pm on Thursday., February 15.

The offenders gained entry via the patio doors off the rear garden, stole the items pictured above and then made off through the same patio doors.

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with the burglary.

The offenders stole a number of items of jewellery, including:

A platinum ring

A charm bracelet

A Virgin Mary pendant on gold chain

A blue-faced police watch

A Flip4 speaker

A silver train (containing son’s 1st lock of hair)

A Peter Rabbit money box

Wedding ring belonging to the victim's deceased grandad. Inside the ring was inscribed “Hendrik Loda London 12/01/52”

War medal in the name Leoladia Rybacki

Police are now carrying out enquiries to find the stolen goods, some of which had significant sentimental value to the victim.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the burglary, or anyone who may have been offered these stolen items for sale, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 021376M/18 or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.