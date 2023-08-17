Police appeal to trace wanted man Ben Chesney
He could be anywhere in the force area.
Police have appealed for help to trace a wanted man.
Ben Chesney is wanted in connection with a string of offences, including failing to appear for court, assault, and threats to kill.
The 31-year-old knows he is wanted and is understood to be actively evading arrest.
Chesney is from Northumberland and searches are ongoing across the Ashington, Bedlington and Blyth areas.
But it is believed he could be anywhere across the Northumbria Police area.
Officers are, today, Thursday, August 17, asking for the public’s help to trace him.
Chesney, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are asked to contact police using 101 quoting crime reference 062382F/23 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.