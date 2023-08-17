Police appeal to trace wanted man Ben Chesney

Police have appealed for help to trace a wanted man.

Ben Chesney is wanted in connection with a string of offences, including failing to appear for court, assault, and threats to kill.

The 31-year-old knows he is wanted and is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Chesney is from Northumberland and searches are ongoing across the Ashington, Bedlington and Blyth areas.

But it is believed he could be anywhere across the Northumbria Police area.

Officers are, today, Thursday, August 17, asking for the public’s help to trace him.