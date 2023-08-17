News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Police appeal to trace wanted man Ben Chesney

He could be anywhere in the force area.

By Kevin Clark
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read

Police have appealed for help to trace a wanted man.

Ben Chesney is wanted in connection with a string of offences, including failing to appear for court, assault, and threats to kill.

Ben Chesney is wanted for a number of offencesBen Chesney is wanted for a number of offences
Ben Chesney is wanted for a number of offences
Most Popular

The 31-year-old knows he is wanted and is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chesney is from Northumberland and searches are ongoing across the Ashington, Bedlington and Blyth areas.

But it is believed he could be anywhere across the Northumbria Police area.

Officers are, today, Thursday, August 17, asking for the public’s help to trace him.

Chesney, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are asked to contact police using 101 quoting crime reference 062382F/23 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceNorthumbria Police