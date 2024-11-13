Police appeal to trace wanted man Liam Murphy, with links to Whitburn and Boldon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have appealed for help to trace a wanted man with links to Whitburn and Boldon.

Liam Murphy, 21, is wanted on a prison recall and is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region.

Murphy has links to Newcastle as well as South Tyneside.

Northumbria Police detectives are today, Wednesday, November 13, asking for the public’s help to trace him – and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Murphy, or anyone who believes they have seen him, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

Please quote reference number 122391W/24.