Police appeal to trace wanted man Liam Murphy, with links to Whitburn and Boldon

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 15:05 GMT
Police have appealed for help to trace a wanted man with links to Whitburn and Boldon.

Liam Murphy, 21, is wanted on a prison recall and is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region.

Liam MurphyLiam Murphy
Liam Murphy | NP

Murphy has links to Newcastle as well as South Tyneside.

Northumbria Police detectives are today, Wednesday, November 13, asking for the public’s help to trace him – and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Murphy, or anyone who believes they have seen him, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

Please quote reference number 122391W/24.

