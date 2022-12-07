Police appeal to trace missing man Alexander Carr after suspicious death of woman in Sunderland

Detectives want to speak to 32-year-old Alexander Carr in connection with the incident at the weekend.

A woman in her 40s was found dead inside. Police initially described her death as ‘unexplained’ but have now confirmed they are treating it as suspicious.

Carr – who has links to Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland – has been identified as as a key individual who officers want to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is believed to know he is wanted and may be actively evading arrest.

Extensive searches are ongoing at a number of associated addresses across the Northumbria force area in a bid to locate him.

Superintendent Lyn Peart said: “We are determined to locate Carr as soon as possible and I would ask for the public’s support.

Alexander Carr

“Please take a close look at his image – if you think you have seen him or know where he may be, please get in touch with us immediately.

“Members of the public are asked not to approach Carr and instead alert police if you have seen him.

“Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this devastating time and we will continue to offer them any support they need.”

