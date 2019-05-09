Police appeal to trace man in investigation into alleged burglary

Have your say

Police investigating a burglary in Sunderland have released a picture of a man they would like to trace.

On the afternoon of February 28, police received a report of an alleged burglary at a property in Holmlands Park North, Ashbrooke.

It was reported that a man had entered the property at around 12.30pm, but was then confronted by the occupants.

He is then alleged to have fled the property empty-handed.

The occupants were left shaken, but uninjured following the incident.

An investigation is ongoing and police have now identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

He is known to have been in the area at the time and could assist officers.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 622 280219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.