Police appeal to trace man following theft of driver's cash bag from bus which broke down

Police are hoping to trace a man following the theft of a driver's cash bag from a bus.

A man is known to have got on the No 4 bus in the Fence Houses area before being taken off at Burnmoor after the vehicle broke down.

All passengers were transported on to a replacement bus service however during this process a cash bag was taken from the driver’s cab.

The man is then known to have alighted in the Penshaw area.

The man in question is described as being white, aged in his 30s, wearing a blue jacket, dark work bottoms, and a dark tartan deer-stalker style hat.

Before exiting the bus at Penshaw he changed in to a yellow high vis work jacket and removed his hat to show that he had short dark hair.

Anyone who may know who the man is should contact PC 2950 Dan Powell at Chester-le-Street Police station via the 101 service quoting DHM-19032019-0183.