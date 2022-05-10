Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Richards, 49, was last seen at around 11am yesterday morning, Monday, May 9, leaving his home address on the Coach Road estate, near Concord.

Both Mr Richards’ family and Northumbria Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public for help to find him.

David is described as a white male, of stocky build, 5ft 10in in height, with blue eyes and short brown hair, with stubble on his face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has a tattoo on his upper back that says ‘Julia’.

He was last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket with white stripes on the sleeve, black or blue jeans and grey Adidas trainers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police via the 'Tell Us Something' page of the Northumbria website or by calling 101 quoting log M004753/22.