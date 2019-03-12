Police appeal to find missing Houghton man as concerns for his welfare grow

Have your say

Police are appealing for help tracing a missing Houghton man as officer become increasingly concerned for his welfare.

William Orchin, 34, was last seen leaving an address on Wingate Close, Houghton, shortly after 9.30pm yesterday (Monday) in a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

Officers are growing increasingly for welfare, and so police are appealing for help from the public to locate him.

It is believed that William may have travelled towards the Brechin area of Scotland.

William is described as white, of slim build with short brown hair and a ginger beard. He was last seen wearing black-laced work shoes, black trousers and a blue polo top with a black jacket.

William, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1480642.