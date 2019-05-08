Police appeal to find box trailer which was stolen from garden

Police are appealing to find a box trailer which was stolen from the rear garden of a house.

Chester-le-Street Police has posted the appeal on Facebook following the theft from a property in Meadow Grange, Bournmoor, between 7.30pm on April 29 and 7.10am on April 30.

The box trailer which was stolen last month.

The contents of the trailer were recovered but the trailer itself hasn't.

Police believe the trailer may have been used to move a mobility scooter which was stolen from Aged Miners Homes in Bournmoor.

The post read: "This box trailer was stolen from a rear garden on Meadow Grange, Bournmoor between 19:30 on 29/04/2019 and 07:10 on 30/04/2019, and contents of the trailer were recovered in the field between Lambton Lane and Lambourne Close, Bournmoor.

"The trailer may have also been used to transport an electric mobility scooter which was stolen from the Aged Miners Homes also in Bournmoor.

"If you have any information you feel may be useful to the investigation, please call 101, quoting incident number DHM-30042019-0057, or ask to speak to Pc 2931 Martin."