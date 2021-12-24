Police appeal for witnesses after dental clinic is damaged in afternoon attack

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a dental clinic in Horden was damaged.

Peterlee Police are appealing for witnesses after Alexanders Dentists on Dene Terrace, Horden was damaged on the afternoon of December 23.

The incident is believed to have happened between 12.10pm and 1.10pm.

Police are appealing for any witnesses.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

A Peterlee Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information relating to this, please contact PC 2845 White on 101 ext. 202845 quoting DHM-23122021-0183 or CRI00374966.”

