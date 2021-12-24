Police appeal for witnesses after dental clinic is damaged in afternoon attack
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a dental clinic in Horden was damaged.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:57 am
Updated
Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:10 am
Peterlee Police are appealing for witnesses after Alexanders Dentists on Dene Terrace, Horden was damaged on the afternoon of December 23.
The incident is believed to have happened between 12.10pm and 1.10pm.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.
A Peterlee Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information relating to this, please contact PC 2845 White on 101 ext. 202845 quoting DHM-23122021-0183 or CRI00374966.”