Peterlee Police are appealing for witnesses after Alexanders Dentists on Dene Terrace, Horden was damaged on the afternoon of December 23.

The incident is believed to have happened between 12.10pm and 1.10pm.

Police are appealing for any witnesses.

A Peterlee Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information relating to this, please contact PC 2845 White on 101 ext. 202845 quoting DHM-23122021-0183 or CRI00374966.”

