Police appeal for help to track down 'wanted' trio

The police want to track down John Hall, 33, and Carly Malcolm, 34, in connection with suspected burglaries while officers would also like to trace Declan Kennedy, 22, in relation to “numerous offences”.

The police have released photographs of the trio as part of their Faces of the Day initiative.

A post on Peterlee Police’s Facebook page said: “Have you seen John Hall, Carly Malcolm or Declan Kennedy? The trio are wanted by officers for offences in the Peterlee area. If you have any information relating to their whereabouts, contact Detective Sergeant Erica Kilburn on 101 extension 732577 or email [email protected]”

John Hall, 33, is wanted by Peterlee Police.

Carly Malcolm, 34, is wanted by Peterlee Police.