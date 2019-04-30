Police appeal for help to trace missing Seaham man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing from home in Seaham.

Durham Constabulary said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Robert Willis.

A spokesman for the force said Robert has been missing from his home in Seaham since 1pm today.

He is described as 5ft 6ins tall with brown hair, which is greying at the sides. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a faded denim shirt.

The officer said: "Robert is unsteady on his feet and has speech impediment."

Anyone who has seen Robert is urged to contact the police as a matter of urgency on 101 quoting incident DHM-30042019-0377.