Police appeal for help to find four men with links to the travelling community

Police are urging the public to help them find four men with links to the travelling community.

The men are wanted by Swansea Police following early morning raids today.

Terrence Casey.

However, Durham Constabulary are helping with the appeal as the men are known to have links throughout the country including Durham.

The men officers are looking for are Daniel Casey, 27, Terrence Casey, 19, Michael Casey, 18, and Patrick Joyce, 20.

A spokesman for Durham Police, said: "These men have links to the travelling community and are known to travel across the UK, including Durham."

A spokesman for South Wales Police, Swansea, said: "We're looking for the public's help. Following early morning raids today in Swansea – part of an investigation into high value burglaries across the city, as well as Neath and PortTalbot – officers want to locate the four men."

Michael Casey.

If anyone has information they can contact police on 101.