Police appeal for help in tracing two people following burglary at Sunderland address

Do you recognise these two people?

An investigation has been launched into a break-in at an address on Grange Terrace in Sunderland which occurred shortly after 9pm on July 3.

Police say offenders broke into a home and stole a bank card from within, which was later fraudulently used at a McColl’s newsagent in the city centre.

The Force have now identified a man and a woman who were in the area at the time that the burglary took place and may have information that can assist the investigation.

Officers investigating a burglary have released the images of the two people who they would like to trace and are appealing for the pair to come forward.

The duo, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website quoting crime number 073779R/21, or alternatively by emailing [email protected]​

