Police appeal for help after thief is banned from shops across Sunderland

A prolific thief has been banned from shopping centres across Sunderland.

Now police have appealed for anyone who spots Samuel Metcalf in The Bridges, Hylton Riverside Retail Park, Roker Retail Park or Pallion Retail Park to get in touch.

Metcalf, 35, has been banned from the centres for the next two years.

The restrictions are set out in a Criminal Behaviour Order imposed as a result of thefts he has committed across the city.

Metcalf, of Norfolk Street, Sunderland, has had four shoplifting convictions since August 2018 and was also convicted of a public order offence after becoming aggressive and threatening a shop worker when confronted about his behaviour.

He is now no longer permitted to enter any of the city’s prime shopping outlets until 2021, and faces prison if he fails to comply or ignores any of the order’s strict conditions.

He must also leave any other shop or commercial premises if asked by staff.

Inspector Stephen Prested, of Northumbria Police, said: "Samuel Metcalf is a prolific offender who not only steals from businesses but also threatens and abuses staff in an aggressive manner when his criminality is exposed.

"Shoplifting is increasingly being dealt with by security at the shops themselves, but this order shows that we will still take robust action against those who persistently reoffend and show a total disregard to those who live and work in the city.

"By putting strict restrictions on Metcalf, we can effectively restrict his behaviour and protect our local businesses from a loss of income.

"If we do find that Metcalf has ignored the conditions of this order, we will not hesitate to arrest him and put him back in front of the courts, who will then have greater powers to deal with him.

"We would ask the public to let us know if you do see Metcalf up to his old tricks, and then he could face a custodial sentence.”

Metcalf received the two-year order after appearing before magistrates in Bedlington last month, charged with theft from a supermarket on Roker Retail Park. He picked up a box of Lego on the evening of December 19 last year and left the shop without payment.

He was jailed for six weeks and handed a CBO which came into effect immediately.

Metcalf had appealed against the terms of the CBO, but his application was dismissed by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday.

Anyone who spots Metcalf in any of the premises above should contact police on 101 quoting reference 0486361.