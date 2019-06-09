Police are appealing for information after two Harley Davidson motorbikes were stolen from a hotel in Houghton.

At around 5.18 am on Friday, June 7, police received a report that five males wearing balaclavas, had stolen the bikes which belonged to guests who were staying at the Highfield hotel in East Rainton, before fleeing the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who might have information about this incident, or who might have since seen the men, or the vehicles in the nearby area.

They are also interested in hearing from anyone who might have dashcam footage from around the time of the theft.

The bikes are both black Harley Davidsons with Dutch registration plates.

One is a 2000 HD Dyna and the other is a 2003 anniversary model Dyna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 145 070619.